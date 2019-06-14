Schools forced to close on Hayling Island after water main bursts

Have your say

THE schools on Hayling Island have been forced to close after a water main burst this morning.

The pipe was damaged earlier this morning spewing water all over Hayling Road and causing the road to be closed for repairs.

The Hayling College. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

One businesswoman, who wished to remain, has said that buisness and schools have been forced to shut due to a lack of water.

She said: ‘The Co-Op has pretty much run out of water and I think Sainsbury's is running out as well.

'I've managed to get six large bottles of water for some of the elderly people I know.

'All the businesses are closing and the schools are shut as well.

'You just don't realise how lucky you are to have running water, or how much we rely on it.'

Hampshire Highways have also tweeted to say that Hayling Road has been shut while work is carried out to repair the burst main.

They wrote: ‘Havant Road, Hayling Island is now having to be closed due to the above works. We apologise for the disruption this will cause.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth Water unable to say when supply will return after water main bursts on Hayling Island

A number of schools have confirmed on social media that they have been forced to close as a result of the burst water main.

The ones that have shut are:

- Mengham Infant School - Closed

- Mill Rythe Infant School - Closed

- Mengham Junior School - Closed

- Mill Rythe Junior School - Closed

- Hayling College - Closed except for Year 11's for GCSE exams

However despite being shut, Hayling Collage has set homework for pupils.

Posting on the school's Facebook page, a spokesman for the college said: 'Due to the burst water mains on the Havant Road, we are in an unfortunate position to have to shut the college.

'Year 11 exams will still be happening.

'Homework is being currently set and put onto Google classroom or pupils can access Maths watch.'

Follow all our updates in our live blog here