Schools in Hampshire: 13 schools with outstanding Ofsted reports in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Hampshire is home to some brilliant education settings and The News has compiled a list of the best primary schools.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:13 GMT

Ofsted is a governing body that determines how well a school is performing following inspections throughout each setting. If a school receives an outstanding rating, Ofsted will do checks every few years to ensure that the quality of education is being upheld. There are a number of infant, primary and junior schools in Portsmouth, Gopsort, Havant and Fareham that have obtained an outstanding Ofsted rating. Click here to view the Ofsted reports.

Here are 13 infant, junior and primary schools in the area that have outstanding Ofsted reports:

Here are the primary, junior and infant schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that have received an outstanding Ofsted.

1. Outstanding Ofsted

Here are the primary, junior and infant schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that have received an outstanding Ofsted. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cliffdale Primary Academy had a monitoring Ofsted visit in February 2022 which found that it continues to be an outstanding school.

2. Cliffdale Primary Academy

Cliffdale Primary Academy had a monitoring Ofsted visit in February 2022 which found that it continues to be an outstanding school. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
​Redwood Park Academy, Cosham, received an outstanding Ofsted report in December 2019.

3. ​Redwood Park Academy, Cosham

​Redwood Park Academy, Cosham, received an outstanding Ofsted report in December 2019. Photo: Matt Mohan-hickson

Photo Sales
This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018.

4. Red Barn Community Primary School

This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedSchoolsGosportPortsmouthHavant