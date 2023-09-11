News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Schools in Hampshire and Portsmouth: Here are 14 primary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Gosport with Outstanding Ofsted ratings

Here are 14 primary schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that have Outstanding Ofsted ratings.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST

There are a number of brilliant schools for young children in and around the city and Ofsted has recognised these by awarding them with an Outstanding rating.

Ofsted is a governing body that monitors schools and the education system to make sure that children are receiving the best quality of education possible.

When a school is inspected by Ofsted they will give out ratings based on how well they are performing. A school can receive an outstanding, a good, a requires improvement or a inadequate rating, and if a school receives the lowest rating, they will be monitored by the body until improvements have been made.

Here are 14 primary schools in the area that have an outstanding Ofsted:

Here are all of the Outstanding primary schools in and around Portsmouth.

1. Outstanding Ofsted

Here are all of the Outstanding primary schools in and around Portsmouth. Photo: Monkey Business Images

Photo Sales
Front Lawn Primary Academy received an Outstanding rating in June 2023.

2. Front Lawn Primary Academy

Front Lawn Primary Academy received an Outstanding rating in June 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Cliffdale Primary Academy received an Outstanding in March 2022.

3. Cliffdale Primary Academy

At Cliffdale Primary Academy received an Outstanding in March 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018.

4. Red Barn Community Primary School

This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSchoolsHampshireFarehamHavantWaterloovilleGosport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us