Schools in Hampshire and Portsmouth: Here are 14 primary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Gosport with Outstanding Ofsted ratings
There are a number of brilliant schools for young children in and around the city and Ofsted has recognised these by awarding them with an Outstanding rating.
Ofsted is a governing body that monitors schools and the education system to make sure that children are receiving the best quality of education possible.
When a school is inspected by Ofsted they will give out ratings based on how well they are performing. A school can receive an outstanding, a good, a requires improvement or a inadequate rating, and if a school receives the lowest rating, they will be monitored by the body until improvements have been made.