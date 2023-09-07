News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Hampshire and Portsmouth: Here are 18 schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Gosport with Outstanding Ofsted ratings

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST

There are a number of brilliant schools in and around the city and Ofsted has recognised these by awarding them with an Outstanding rating.

Ofsted is a governing body that monitors schools and the education system to make sure that children are receiving the best quality of education possible.

Here are 18 schools in the area that has managed to get an outstanding Ofsted:

Ranvilles Infant School, Fareham, received an Ofsted rating of Outstanding and the report was published on May 17, 2023.

Front Lawn Primary Academy received an Outstanding rating in June 2023.

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

