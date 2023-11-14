Leaders at a ‘caring’ secondary school in Havant are working towards ‘unlocking’ students’ ‘full potential’ following its recent ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted inspection.

The inspection found that there are clear rules and routines within the school but there can be low levels of disruption which is not ‘managed consistently’.

The report says: “Most pupils like attending this kind and caring school. Many pupils attend school regularly. However, too many disadvantaged pupils are persistently absent.

Warblington School in Havant has received a 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating following its recent inspection which was published on November 6, 2023.

"Staff know pupils very well. Importantly, they have pupils’ best interests at heart. Leaders and staff are committed to unlocking pupils’ potential. They liken the skills they want to give pupils to a bunch of keys, each of them a tool that will help pupils to succeed in the future.”

Over the two day inspection, it was clear that leaders have been working hard over the past few years to identify what they want pupils to learn in each subject. As a result of this, students are prepared for their future and there are ‘suitable adaptations’ for pupils with special educational needs.

On the Warblington School website it said: “While we acknowledge areas for improvement, we take pride in the report’s recognition of our dedication to students’ well-being, effective safeguarding, and our commitment to unlocking their full potential. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of continuous improvement.”

The report outlined that there are some improvements that need to be made. It said that “some teachers do not consistently check pupils’ understanding of what they have

learned across the curriculum. This means that learning sometimes moves on before pupils fully grasp the required knowledge.”

The report added: “Books pupils are reading are not aligned well enough to support the weakest readers to improve.

"Leaders should ensure that all staff understand and uphold the school’s expectations for pupils’ behaviour, responding more consistently when pupils do not conduct themselves well enough in lessons and at social times.

"Leaders need to ensure that leaders at all levels monitor the impact of their work more rigorously, so that they can maximise the impact of their efforts.”

Mike Hartnell, the headteacher at the school, said: “We are pleased to see that the report acknowledges the strong pastoral support available to students at Warblington School and see this as the foundation for strong academic achievement.

"It is also reassuring to see that the inspection team have identified safeguarding as a strength and furthermore that they saw the commitment and joined up approach of all staff and governors in continuing our school improvement journey.

“Due to the timing of the inspection, our 2023 outcomes were not available to inspectors. However, these are showing early promising signs that our actions for improvement are already having a positive impact.

"We continue to be closely supported by the Local Authority and to keep families informed of our ongoing progress. We want to thank them for their continued support.”