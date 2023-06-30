News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Hampshire: Students evacuated from block at Bay House School in Gosport following gas leak

Students have been evacuated from Bay House School today following a suspected gas leak.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Children at the Gosport school were sent home early today after a suspected gas leak was discovered in one of the school blocks.

Pupils were quickly removed from the area and emergency services were called to attend the scene.

A letter that has been sent to parents and seen by The News today said: ‘At 8:45 this morning we were alerted to the possibility of a gas leak in one of the blocks at Bay House School, we immediately contacted the emergency services and completed a full evacuation. The suspected leak has now been isolated.’

Bay House School in Gosport has had to close due to a gas leak. Picture: Keith Woodland (16022020-6)Bay House School in Gosport has had to close due to a gas leak. Picture: Keith Woodland (16022020-6)
Bay House School in Gosport has had to close due to a gas leak. Picture: Keith Woodland (16022020-6)
A second letter was sent out to parents to update them on the situation and it said: ‘Pupils are temporarily being held in safe locations away from the suspected leak. Tutors are currently making contact with parents in order to gain verbal consent to release pupils to make their way home.’

The second letter also outlined that Southern Gas Network advised staff members to close the school to pupils.

