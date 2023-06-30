Children at the Gosport school were sent home early today after a suspected gas leak was discovered in one of the school blocks.

Pupils were quickly removed from the area and emergency services were called to attend the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter that has been sent to parents and seen by The News today said: ‘At 8:45 this morning we were alerted to the possibility of a gas leak in one of the blocks at Bay House School, we immediately contacted the emergency services and completed a full evacuation. The suspected leak has now been isolated.’

Bay House School in Gosport has had to close due to a gas leak. Picture: Keith Woodland (16022020-6)