Schools in Hampshire: Students evacuated from block at Bay House School in Gosport following gas leak
Children at the Gosport school were sent home early today after a suspected gas leak was discovered in one of the school blocks.
Pupils were quickly removed from the area and emergency services were called to attend the scene.
A letter that has been sent to parents and seen by The News today said: ‘At 8:45 this morning we were alerted to the possibility of a gas leak in one of the blocks at Bay House School, we immediately contacted the emergency services and completed a full evacuation. The suspected leak has now been isolated.’
A second letter was sent out to parents to update them on the situation and it said: ‘Pupils are temporarily being held in safe locations away from the suspected leak. Tutors are currently making contact with parents in order to gain verbal consent to release pupils to make their way home.’