An infant school in Havant is ‘delighted’ at the outcome of its recent Ofsted report which found that it is a good school.

The inspection outlined that the school has clearly demonstrated a strategy which works well for the students, the staff and the parents as a whole and teachers work hard to ensure that pupils are accepting of each other.

The report said: “The Fairfield vision that ‘everyone is valued and learning is fun’ is undoubtedly pupils’ lived experience. Pupils with additional needs or who face other barriers to learning are identified early. Staff are well supported in pinpointing what pupils’ needs are and with strategies to support them in class. Pupils learn to welcome, and be accepting of, people or families who are different to them. Any hint of harmful language or behaviour is dealt with quickly and decisively."

Fairfield Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023. Pictured: Students at Fairfield Infant School

Lara Jelliff, headteacher at Fairfield Infant School said: "I am delighted that you are able to share details of the report from the Fairfield Infant School Ofsted Inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023. As well as affirming that Fairfield Infant School continues to be a good school, we believe the report strongly captures the heart of what it means to be part of our Fairfield Family for every single child.

“I am incredibly proud and privileged to be headteacher of such an amazing community of joyful and enthusiastic children and supportive families every single day.”

Reading and phonics are at the forefront of the curriculum and there is a significant emphasis on this from the get go at the school.

The report added: “The rest of the curriculum is equally aspirational and designed to build learning over time, starting in early years. Visits and visitors to school enhance learning and broaden pupils’ horizons.”

Lara added: “I should also like to pay tribute to the wonderful Fairfield Team who tirelessly invest in meeting the needs of all children so they are happy and thrive in every sense throughout their time at Fairfield.

“This inspection outcome and report represents a triple celebration for our school community as we have also recently been awarded the Eco Schools Green Flag Award and the Modeshift Stars Platinum Award Accreditation for our commitment to sustainability and active travel. All our children benefit from regular outdoor learning opportunities in our beautiful meadow area on our school site and from the expertise of our very own Forest School Leader, Sarah Delahay. Sarah plans each session to encourage all our children to be curious about the natural world and learn how they can play their part in looking after the local environment.”

