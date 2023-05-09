One of the main organisers, Lisa Price, has been trying to track down people that she went to school with as a youngster in order to get them to attend the shindig.

The reunion is being held at Emsworth Sports and Social Club on June 17 from 6.30pm and the evening will consist of drinks, music from the 80s and a catch-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa has already managed to secure about 40 confirmations from people who will be attending, but she is always hoping to see people from the years above and below.

Former pupils at Warblington School are holding a 40 year reunion next month.

Lisa said: ‘We left when we were 16 in 1983 so it is the 40-year reunion since we left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is all about getting everyone to come so we are trying to make contact with people – we have got about 40 people but it is trying to contact people so we thought we would try this. We are just seeing if anyone from our year and even the year below and above because you hang around with people from different years too.

‘There are a lot of people that we haven’t seen since we left and we just want to have a fun night and have a catch-up. I think we have lost a few on the way so we are going to be remembering them as well.’