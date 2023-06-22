Front Lawn Primary Academy, located in Broadmere Avenue, has bagged an ‘outstanding’ rating for its Ofsted report following an inspection which took place on April 25 and 26. The school, which educates children aged between 4 and 11, in a bid to get them ready for secondary school and the school has received a glowing report.

‘Leaders have created a supportive, caring and vibrant school where everyone is respected. Relationships between staff and pupils are excellent. Pupils are taught to be kind and accepting of each other. They rise to staff’s high expectations admirably. As a result, pupils’ achievement is exceptional across all subjects.’

The school works hard to ensure that every child receives the same opportunities to have a good education and the report noted that this is visible.

Staff members have worked towards perfecting the curriculum to guarantee that children from disadvantaged backgrounds and pupils with SEND (special education needs) benefit from this.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there ‘is and extremely strong culture of safeguarding’, the report said. Staff members are well trained in noticing and reporting any concerns about pupils, and children are taught how to keep themselves safe online and in the local community.

The report added: ‘Across the school, staff use well-chosen teaching strategies that really help pupils to understand complex ideas. Teachers check pupils’ understanding thoroughly, addressing any misconceptions straight away. Staff adapt their teaching very well for pupils with SEND. This means that all pupils make strong links in their learning.