Here are 19 schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding area that have had Oftsed ratings published this year.
Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.
The body reviews eduation settings from early learning environments all the way up to college and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.
In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 19 schools so far and they consist of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.