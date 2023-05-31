News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 23 schools that have had Ofsted ratings published this year

Here are 23 schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding area that have had Oftsed ratings published this year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:48 BST

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.

The body reviews eduation settings from early learning environments all the way up to college and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.

In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 23 schools so far and they consist of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.

Schools can end up with one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored by the government body to ensure that the necessary improvements are made.

ALSO READ: What is Ofsted? What do they do? How often is a school inspected?

To find a school report, click here.

Here are some of the Ofsted ratings that have been published this year for Portsmouth so far.

1. Ofsted reports published so far this year

Here are some of the Ofsted ratings that have been published this year for Portsmouth so far. Photo: Monkey Business Images

Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on March 20, 2023. Picture credit: Kieran Davey

2. Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville

Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on March 20, 2023. Picture credit: Kieran Davey Photo: Kieran Davey

Morelands Primary School, Waterlooville, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on January 16, 2023.

3. Morelands Primary School, Waterlooville

Morelands Primary School, Waterlooville, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on January 16, 2023. Photo: -

Priory School, Southsea, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on January 16, 2023.

4. Priory School, Southsea

Priory School, Southsea, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on January 16, 2023. Photo: -

