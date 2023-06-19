News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 25 schools that have had Ofsted ratings published this year

Here are 25 schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding area that have had received Oftsed ratings this year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.

The body reviews eduation settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.

In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 25 schools so far which consists of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.

Schools can end up with one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made.

It usually takes a couple of months after an inspection for a report to be published and all of the reports can be accessed on the Ofsted website.

ALSO READ: What is Ofsted? What do they do? How often is a school inspected?

To find a school report, click here.

Here are some of the Ofsted ratings that have been published this year for Portsmouth so far.

1. Ofsted reports published so far this year

Here are some of the Ofsted ratings that have been published this year for Portsmouth so far. Photo: Monkey Business Images

Photo Sales
Northern Junior School has received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on June 15, 2023.

2. Northern Junior School, Portchester

Northern Junior School has received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on June 15, 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth, has maintained its Ofsted rating of Good following its most recent inspection on April 19 and 20, 2023.

3. Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth

Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth, has maintained its Ofsted rating of Good following its most recent inspection on April 19 and 20, 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on March 20, 2023. Picture credit: Kieran Davey

4. Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville

Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on March 20, 2023. Picture credit: Kieran Davey Photo: Kieran Davey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:OfstedSchoolsHampshirePortsmouth