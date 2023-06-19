Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 25 schools that have had Ofsted ratings published this year
Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.
The body reviews eduation settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.
In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 25 schools so far which consists of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.
Schools can end up with one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made.
It usually takes a couple of months after an inspection for a report to be published and all of the reports can be accessed on the Ofsted website.