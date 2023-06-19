Here are 25 schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding area that have had received Oftsed ratings this year.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.

The body reviews eduation settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.

In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 25 schools so far which consists of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.

Schools can end up with one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made.

It usually takes a couple of months after an inspection for a report to be published and all of the reports can be accessed on the Ofsted website.

1 . Ofsted reports published so far this year Here are some of the Ofsted ratings that have been published this year for Portsmouth so far. Photo: Monkey Business Images Photo Sales

2 . Northern Junior School, Portchester Northern Junior School has received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on June 15, 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth, has maintained its Ofsted rating of Good following its most recent inspection on April 19 and 20, 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on March 20, 2023. Picture credit: Kieran Davey Photo: Kieran Davey Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7