These 41 schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have received their Oftsed ratings so far this year.

Ofsted results is one of the main things that parents and guardians will use to determine what school they want their child to go to – and so far, there have been over 30 reports published.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.

The body reviews education settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.

In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 41 schools so far – consisting of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.

Schools can be given one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made and all of the monitoring visits should also be published.

The body decides which rating to award a school by inspecting a number of different areas including the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

It usually takes a couple of months after an inspection for a report to be published and all of the reports can be accessed on the Ofsted website.

New Horizons Primary School has been rated good in recent Ofsted inspection. The report was published on September 28, 2023.

The Henry Cort Community College has received a 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which was published on September 26.

Orchard Lea Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted report which was published on September 14.