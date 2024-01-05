A leading defence service provider has donated £10,000 to the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) as co-sponsors of its science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) programme.

Lt Cdr Elliott Brown, Royal Navy, STEM Ambassador for the RN celebrating the new sponsorship with Doug Umbers, MD of Serco’s UK Defence business

Serco’s donation will help the museum to engage with more than 25,000 children a year in Stem activities.

Welcoming more than 1.3m visitors per year, the NMRN, which is based in the Historic Dockyard in Portsmouth, helps to tell the story of how the Royal Navy and our naval heritage shaped Britain’s history and communities.

Serco has been supporting the Royal Navy for nearly three decades, providing engineering and asset management services at several Royal Navy bases, including tugs and support vessels that enable naval ships to fulfil their missions. These bases are also home to the museums, which are part of the collective including the Historic Dockyard and the Fleet Air Arm museum at RNAS Yeovilton. Other NMRN sites include Explosion! and the Submarine Museum, both in Gosport, HMS Caroline in Belfast and the museum in Hartlepool.

With decades of experience in engineering and asset management careers, Serco said its team is looking forward to supporting the Stem programme and providing hands on support by sharing their knowledge with the next generation at Stem events throughout next year.

Managing Director of Serco’s UK Defence business Doug Umbers and Lt Cdr Elliott Brown, RN Stem ambassador were joined by leaders from Serco’s engineering and asset management team and the NMRN, when they recently met at the Historic Dockyard to celebrate this new partnership.

Mr Umbers said: “I am excited to be part of this journey with the National Museum of the Royal Navy to engage young people from our local communities in Stem activities. Our team has a wealth of experience to pass on to the next generation and help to inspire them about future STEM career opportunities in the Royal Navy and industry partners”.

