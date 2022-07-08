St Edmund’s Catholic School in Arundel Street has applied for planning permission for the replacement design and technology and art building as the latest part of its multi-million pound masterplan to overhaul its grounds.

The project would involve demolishing the existing teaching block as well as the two-storey temporary modular block. The school said this would also 'open up' views to the chapel in the centre of its site.

A new design and technology and art building planned for St Edmund's School in Portsmouth

'Initially the brief was to look at the existing art block that currently accommodates both home economics, textiles and art and look at modifications to improve the space available,' a statement submitted with the application says. 'However, following the recommendations of a structural engineer, modifications to the current concrete framed building proved too costly.

'As the temporary building to the centre of the site is to be demolished, it created the opportunity to construct a permanent addition to the school campus and improve the teaching environment for the pupils.'

The school said that its facilities for teaching food technology in particular were 'too small' to accommodate the number of students it has.

A study carried out on behalf of the school found the purpose-built new facility was the 'most advantageous solution' rather than any refurbishing of the existing buildings.

Included in the plans are two top floor art classrooms alongside a 126-seat lecture theatre; first floor food technology, textiles and computer classrooms; and ground floor engineering and art classrooms with an office.

Should it be approved by the city council, the new block would be the latest to have been built since the 2018 masterplan was published with the school having opened its fellow three-storey Wright block in Upper Arundel Street recently.

The council has set a deadline of Friday, August 22 for reaching a decision on whether to grant planning permission for the project.