Stubbington schoolboy Kian donates locks for Little Princess Trust wigs

A KIND-HEARTED schoolboy has shed his locks to help make wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Kian Thomas, 11, had his hair cut off for the Little Pincess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other medical conditions.

Kian Thomas, 11, gets his hair cut by Rachel Johansson from Morgan's Barbers in Gosport.

Crofton School Year 7 pupil, Kian, said: ‘I had been growing my hair for three years and my mum suggested that when I got it cut I should do something for charity. I wanted to help those people who don’t have hair because of cancer – I can always grow mine back.’

Selfless Kian became aware of the Little Princess Trust after a football team mate shaved his head for the charity. The trust looks to match the wigs to the recipient’s own natural hair colour.

Kian had his hair removed on Friday in the school’s Learning Resource Centre as family and friends watched on. Rachel Johansson, Kian’s usual stylist from Morgans Barbers in Gosport, came into Crofton School to remove his locks.

Kian's hair will be used to make wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Kian said: ‘I felt a bit like a celebrity as so many people had come to watch. I felt really good as I was raising money for a good cause but also sad as I had grown my hair since Year 4. I’m now really happy I’ve done it. As well as making a new wig I’ve also raised £250 for the charity.’

Once Kian decided to lose his locks, he had to wait to ensure his hair exceeded the 7in minimum length required to make the wigs.

Mum, Nikki Thomas, 47, said: ‘I am super proud of Kian. He’s a really caring boy who always wants to help others.’

Whilst Kian is undecided as to whether to regrow his hair he has already decided to continue his fundraising exploits by doing a sponsored run for the stillborn and neonatal death charity, Sands.

Nikki said: ‘His sister, Jude Thomas, had a stillborn little girl who was Kian’s niece.’

Kian added: ‘I want to do a run in memory of Serena and to raise money for people who have had a stillborn baby.’