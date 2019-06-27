Students get a taste of Royal Navy engineering at HMS Sultan taster day

HMS Sultan welcomed some of the brightest children from across the UK for an engineering masterclass with the Royal Navy and The Smallpeice Trust.

The Nuclear Marine Engineering Course saw 50 students take part in practical workshops and lectures by staff from the Nuclear Systems Group of the Defence School of Marine Engineering.

Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper

The visits were part of a four-day residential course for 13 and 14-year-old students aimed at providing an insight into nuclear marine engineering provided by the Royal Navy, Babcock and the educational charity, The Smallpeice Trust.

The children took in tours of the Defence College of Technical Training’s and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School to look at simulators, workshops, marine diesel engines, gas turbines and naval aircraft.

The students also experienced several nights onboard HMS Bristol.

Course education officer Ashley Rowley said: ‘Working with the Royal Navy has offered the children the chance to experience a military establishment.

‘They had the opportunity to learn from both high-level academics and industry professionals within the area.’

Other activities included a challenge with Babcock engineers where students were tasked with making a device for transiting nuclear waste safely without harming the environment.

They also attended a formal mess dinner within the wardroom at HMS Excellent and paid visits to attractions including Action Stations at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Submarine Museum, Gosport.

Engineering charity The Smallpeice Trust aims to inspire young people in science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM).

They offer days in schools and residential courses designed to encourage young people to explore engineering outside of the classroom.