One of the Creative Enterprise HSDC students at their pop-up stall

A variety of products – including t-shirts, illustrations, stationary books, earrings, clothing, tote bags and stickers – were on display at the event held at the South Downs Campus.

Creative Enterprise UAL Level 4 Diploma students shared their products with fellow artists and local shop owners during the first hour of the market.

That provided an excellent opportunity to network within the local industry with the hope of getting some of the products out to local independents, helping to kickstart their

creative careers.

An employee from Portsmouth City Council, who manages five shops in the city, was also in attendance and was excited to view potential new products for those stores.

In all, there were around 17 stalls with a backdrop of live acoustic music followed by a fashion show in the college theatre.

Paul Parsons, who teaches Creative Enterprise, said: ‘The students worked so hard to bring this event to life, their stands looked amazing and their products connect well with the audience.

‘Student Sarah, whose new company is called Shape Shifters Designs, made over £190. She was absolutely buzzing - for me, that’s what it is all about! She created an outcome that people just wanted.’

Student AJ Golden said: ‘As a mature student, coming back to HSDC has been really cool and the staff are awesome.

‘I have loved every minute of learning on the Creative Enterprise course and hopefully aim to wholesale some of my items and to continue to get my name out there.

‘I am hoping to get a tattoo Apprenticeship in the future and the Creative Enterprise course has really helped me create a good portfolio.’

Student photographer Rebecca Ralph added: ‘I have really enjoyed the Creative Enterprise course - it has been a lot of fun. It has been really great to see the creative side of everyone’s creations, not just your own.

‘I hope to open a portrait photography studio in the future and aim to continue to participate in markets on the side, as I am loving it so far!’

Student and owner of Becca Boswell Designs, Rebecca Boswell, said: ‘My lecturer Paul Parsons has been a great support during my studies.