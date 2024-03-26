Students with special educational needs aspire to world of work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Solent Partners has launched an inspirational video showing the positivity and career goals of the pupils at The Cedar School, a special educational needs establishment. The Solent Careers Hub has been working with schools providing careers education to SEND students, helping to set them on their diverse career paths by engaging with local companies.

Aaron says: “I’m really good at fixing stuff, bikes and cars. If you ask me to fix anything I’ll do my best – I just like to help people.” “The job I want to do when I grow up is to be an entrepreneur and run my own company” - Emmanuel Iona wants to be a YouTuber. She says, “Thinking about my future career makes me feel really happy.” Pupils at The Cedar School, Southampton

It’s hoped the thought-provoking film will inspire local business owners, in sectors such as catering, engineering, IT and graphic design, to open their doors to these enthusiastic, engaged students,

Solent Partners Chair, Rachael Randall, said: “Local businesses getting involved with schools in their area can give inspirational young people, such as these students from Cedar School, an insight into the world of work and help them utilise their skills to get their careers under way.

“This film clearly illustrates that SEND pupils are just as excited and capable of pursuing their career goals as those in mainstream education. Their enthusiasm and ambition is palpable in it, and the film buzzes with positivity about their prospects.”

The Cedar School reported a marked improvement in their careers work and planning after working with the Solent Partners Careers Hub. They encourage other schools to engage with them.

Assistant headteacher at The Cedar School, Katy Leonard, supports careers education. She talks about the potential that her pupils can offer: SEND Young people and Employer Engagement (youtube.com)

Imogen Bradfield, management trainee at Willmott Dixon said: “Through the Solent Careers Hub, we helped to organise the Enterprise Week at The Cedar School. As a business, we learned that to make jobs accessible within construction, the changes can really be quite minimal.”

Larni Harris, Solent Partners Enterprise Coordinator, added: “From an employer’s perspective, coming into a special educational needs school allows them to appreciate the differences that their young people have and then be able to look inwardly at their organisation so they can be more accessible for young people with SEN or (a) disability.”

Solent Partners, supported by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, is the new, re-energised partnership that will bring local industry, academic and civic leaders together in the Solent. It aims to provide what’s needed to deliver the kind of prosperity, profitability, and sustainability that’s only possible when energised leaders come together.