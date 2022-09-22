Imaginative outfits made from recycled materials will hit the catwalk at Havant and South Downs College’s upcoming showcase, which will be part of Havant borough’s Big Green Week event.

Staff, students and the eco-conscious public are invited to attend the free show at HSDC Havant on Thursday, September 29, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance and can be found through the Havant Climate Alliance website.

One of the designs being worked on by a HSDC student.

Some fabric and outfits have been donated by FatFace for students to customise, and the clothing retailer is also offering a week’s work experience at its headquarters for the most inspiring outfit on the night.

Textiles A Level students at HSDC Havant and Fashion Design and Clothing Construction Level 3 students at the South Downs Campus have been working hard on their creations and are looking forward to showcasing their skills.

Sue James from Havant Climate Alliance, which is running Havant Borough Big Green week, said: ‘The idea is to get people to think about their green footprint and to show everyone what we can do about saving energy, protecting our wildlife and natural spaces and cutting our waste.

‘Our food, travel and buying choices all make a difference, and that includes the clothes we buy.’

The fashion show is just one of a variety of environmental events taking place throughout the week, including litter picks, woodland walks and a zero waste coffee morning.