Summer Fest welcomes 1,500 people to enjoy sun, music and a day of fun in Gosport

The free-to enter-festival was the opportunity to not only showcase the college’s musical talent but also other attractions such as its state-of-the-art gaming suite, The Shark Tank and cllimbing wall, while students from the School of Personalised Learning unveiled their summer musical Back To The Future with free milk shakes and a scaled down DeLorean.

Gosport Mayor Cllr Martin Pepper was guest of honour and said: “It’s a wonderful event and I’m delighted to be here to meet everyone and see all the good things going on.’

Gosport Amateur Boxing Club were on site all day with their own boxing ring to demonstrate the sparring skills of their young fighters and chat about their work with young people. “It’s not just about boxing, it’s giving young people somewhere to go and giving them a healthy outlook on life,” said coach Darren Blair.

Gosport Amateur Boxing Club showed off their sparring skills in their own ring throughout the day of Summer Fest at St Vincent College in Gosport. Picture: St Vincent College

A raffle and ‘Guess The Name of the Teddy’ competition raised £170 for both the boxing club and The Trash Café foodbank project in Gosport. Other charities represented on the day were Marvels and Meltdowns, which supports parents of children with autism and ADHD, and Stop Domestic Violence, which works with those who have suffered abuse and also with perpetrators.

The centrepiece of the day though were performances from more than 17 bands and soloists who produced more than six hours of classic covers and new music. As well as St Vincent musicians, there were guest slots for performers from sister college Richard Taunton Sixth Form College in Southampton and Bridgemary, Brune Park and Crofton schools.

“It was a fantastic day for the students, who really threw themselves into performing,” said music teacher Chris Harris. “It was great to showcase the talent we have here and also ideal preparation for our appearances on the main stage and running the local music stage at the Wickham Festival in August.’

Bridgemary School’s Life Spawn take to the stage at St Vincent College's Summer Fest in Gosport. Picture St Vincent College

Principal Andy Grant said he was delighted so many people were able to see the college and what it has to offer. “We are a big part of the community in Gosport so it was a real treat to be able to welcome so many people in.’

St Vincent College marketing apprentice Naveena Sohpaul with the Guess The Teddy competition during Summer Fest. Picture: St Vincent College