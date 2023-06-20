News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Summer Fest welcomes 1,500 people to enjoy sun, music and a day of fun in Gosport

More than 1,500 people basked in glorious sunshine while being entertained by talented young musicians at the St Vincent College Summer Fest in Gosport.
By Mark Waldron
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST- 2 min read

The free-to enter-festival was the opportunity to not only showcase the college’s musical talent but also other attractions such as its state-of-the-art gaming suite, The Shark Tank and cllimbing wall, while students from the School of Personalised Learning unveiled their summer musical Back To The Future with free milk shakes and a scaled down DeLorean.

Gosport Mayor Cllr Martin Pepper was guest of honour and said: “It’s a wonderful event and I’m delighted to be here to meet everyone and see all the good things going on.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gosport Amateur Boxing Club were on site all day with their own boxing ring to demonstrate the sparring skills of their young fighters and chat about their work with young people. “It’s not just about boxing, it’s giving young people somewhere to go and giving them a healthy outlook on life,” said coach Darren Blair.

Gosport Amateur Boxing Club showed off their sparring skills in their own ring throughout the day of Summer Fest at St Vincent College in Gosport. Picture: St Vincent CollegeGosport Amateur Boxing Club showed off their sparring skills in their own ring throughout the day of Summer Fest at St Vincent College in Gosport. Picture: St Vincent College
Gosport Amateur Boxing Club showed off their sparring skills in their own ring throughout the day of Summer Fest at St Vincent College in Gosport. Picture: St Vincent College
Most Popular

A raffle and ‘Guess The Name of the Teddy’ competition raised £170 for both the boxing club and The Trash Café foodbank project in Gosport. Other charities represented on the day were Marvels and Meltdowns, which supports parents of children with autism and ADHD, and Stop Domestic Violence, which works with those who have suffered abuse and also with perpetrators.

ALSO READ: Worst affected schools as absence levels rise across England

The centrepiece of the day though were performances from more than 17 bands and soloists who produced more than six hours of classic covers and new music. As well as St Vincent musicians, there were guest slots for performers from sister college Richard Taunton Sixth Form College in Southampton and Bridgemary, Brune Park and Crofton schools.

“It was a fantastic day for the students, who really threw themselves into performing,” said music teacher Chris Harris. “It was great to showcase the talent we have here and also ideal preparation for our appearances on the main stage and running the local music stage at the Wickham Festival in August.’

Bridgemary School’s Life Spawn take to the stage at St Vincent College's Summer Fest in Gosport. Picture St Vincent CollegeBridgemary School’s Life Spawn take to the stage at St Vincent College's Summer Fest in Gosport. Picture St Vincent College
Bridgemary School’s Life Spawn take to the stage at St Vincent College's Summer Fest in Gosport. Picture St Vincent College
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Principal Andy Grant said he was delighted so many people were able to see the college and what it has to offer. “We are a big part of the community in Gosport so it was a real treat to be able to welcome so many people in.’

ALSO READ: 14 pictures of the day Priory School took over Southsea Common for its sports day

St Vincent College marketing apprentice Naveena Sohpaul with the Guess The Teddy competition during Summer Fest. Picture: St Vincent CollegeSt Vincent College marketing apprentice Naveena Sohpaul with the Guess The Teddy competition during Summer Fest. Picture: St Vincent College
St Vincent College marketing apprentice Naveena Sohpaul with the Guess The Teddy competition during Summer Fest. Picture: St Vincent College
St Vincent College’s Leo and The Gentlemen on stage at Summer Fest. Picture: St Vincent CollegeSt Vincent College’s Leo and The Gentlemen on stage at Summer Fest. Picture: St Vincent College
St Vincent College’s Leo and The Gentlemen on stage at Summer Fest. Picture: St Vincent College
Related topics:GosportChris HarrisADHD