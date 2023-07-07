Hosted by Nation Radio’s Lucy Ambache, the ceremony recognised the immense contribution of school and college staff over the last academic year.

Winners were announced in 12 award categories including inclusion, innovation, community and outstanding contribution to education.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘The Teach Portsmouth Awards is an opportunity to recognise teaching excellence, reward best practice and showcase staff who have helped families in different ways. It’s also a chance to come together and reflect on our successes as a city.

From left: Lucy Ambache, Shireen Hawkins, inclusion award winner, St Swithun's Catholic School & Matt Phelps

‘This year, we’ve introduced new categories to ensure more people can be celebrated for their efforts. These include early years practitioners and childminders who play an important role in the early development of children as well as governors who draw upon their own life experiences to support a leadership teams in a school or college.’

This year introduced two new categories, the early years and childcare award and governor’s award. Other categories included the people’s choice award which allowed parents and carers to nominate a teacher, learning support assistant or head teacher who had gone above and beyond for them.

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children, families and education at PCC said: ‘Parents and carers will always have a special place in their hearts for school and college staff who support their children. It couldn’t be more obvious in the people choice award category where those accomplishments that sometimes go unnoticed, shine bright.

‘The Teach Portsmouth Awards are the perfect way for us to recognise those successes.’

Cllr Suzy Horton speaking at the Teach Portsmouth Awards

In addition to these winners, more than 90 people received long service awards for 20 years of service to the city.

In May, a panel of education professionals met to review the nominations to draw up a shortlist. Here are the winners.

Teaching and learning support award - Sponsored by the University of Chichester Academy Trust

Analiese Campbell - Langstone Junior Academy

From left: Host Lucy Ambache, winner of governor's award, Phil Harris-Bridge from Castle View Academy and the Lord Mayor.

Analiese has a passion for mental health and wellbeing which is evident in her role but also her availability to parents when they need advice and support. She runs an after-school club called ‘mindful me’ that enables pupils to learn relaxation, meditation and self-care techniques. As part of the holistic care team, she regularly meets after school with the mental health lead to create special resources. She has also forged links with the infant

school community and runs ‘The Friends of Langstone’ (PTA), organising fundraising opportunities such as school discos and a summer fayre.

Early career teacher award - Sponsored by: University of Portsmouth

Camille Lahon - Admiral Lord Nelson School

From left: Host Lucy Ambache, inclusion award winner Anne Ormston from The Harbour School and Nys Hardingham

Camille joined the school as an early career teacher in 2021. She is an immense force of positivity and energy. Camille has set up pen-pal links between ALNS and two schools in Normandy for year seven students. She is also working with a colleague on a scheme to support early career teachers (ECTs) to help students prepare for elements of the modern foreign languages GCSE.

People’s choice award - Sponsored by: The News

Michelle Chadwick - Priory School

Mrs Chadwick is not your average teacher. She has so many unique skills and has such a determination to ensure every child is the centre of everything she does. She works tirelessly to ensure the children's needs are met. She is the most amazing teacher who includes parents in the conversation, when supporting children. She truly listens which is hard to find.

Her biggest quality is that no matter what, she ensures the child’s voice is heard. She is respected by the children, enabling them to achieve much more when others can’t reach them. She never judges and is always available when you need her.

Innovation award - Sponsored by HSDC

The Teach Portsmouth Awards 2023 were held at Portsmouth Guildhall

Winner: Portsmouth Digital Champions (14 champions across Portsmouth schools)

A group of education professionals have chosen to give up their own time to support the development of ‘Portsmouth: The Digital City’ project. These champions will drive forward change and support best practice by completing an apprenticeship over the next 15 months.

They have already shown a great level of expertise, passion and enthusiasm, which together, will be pivotal in achieving the aims of the city wide vision to become the first ‘digital city’. The project would not be a success without them.

Early years and childcare award - Sponsored by: Home-Start Portsmouth

Sarah Jayne Whatling - Parade Community Preschool

Jayne has been the safeguarding lead at the preschool for 23 years. She strives to support the children and families at the setting and continuously demonstrates values of parental partnership and inclusion.

Recently, Jayne provided an exceptional transition to school for a looked after child, and continued her visits to ensure they were settled in their new class. Jayne stayed in contact with the guardian to continue supporting them.

Inclusion award - Sponsored by: Salterns Academy Trust

Anne Ormston - The Harbour School

Anne joined The Harbour School in September 2009. She is a passionate supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and has been instrumental in creating a culture of celebrating and supporting inclusion within the school.

The support that she provides vulnerable pupils with their social emotional and mental health needs are well received and pupils will seek her out. Looked after children also feel well supported. Anne uses a creative approach to increase engagement with their education.

Community award - Sponsored by: Gunwharf Quays

Beacon View Christmas lunch team - Beacon View Primary Academy

On December 23 2022, staff, children and parents at the school came together to welcome members of the wider school community to attend a free Christmas lunch.

Supported by the Peace Centre Food Hub, Caterlink, St Michael and All Angels Church, Paulsgrove Co-op Funeral Care and private individuals, this event was an opportunity to open the school to everyone in Paulsgrove to ensure they felt the spirit of Christmas. The children were involved in the day. It was a chance to show their school values, demonstrate that kindness doesn’t have to cost money, and what it means to be part of a community.

Unsung hero award - Sponsored by: City of Portsmouth College

Shireen Hawkins - St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School

Shireen is the heart and soul of the school. She dedicates her entire day to ensuring everyone’s wellbeing is her number one priority. She is our emotional literacy support assistant and the one person that every child says they feel safe to talk to when they have problems. Shireen has recently become our family support officer and has been instrumental in building links with some of our hard-to-reach families, recognising early signs of need and providing valuable support. Shireen can be relied upon to step into situations in school and respond calmly, professionally, and always with a smile.

Governor’s award - Sponsored by: Portsmouth City Council

Phil Harris-Bridge - Castle View Academy

Phil has been the chair of governors at the school for the last five years. Under his leadership, he has transformed governance and was recognised in a recent ‘good’ Ofsted inspection.

Phil devotes countless hours to supporting the school, and other United Learning academies. He ensures he is present at all events and is a regular face at staff meetings. Phil lives and breathes governance, providing timely training for new governors. Castle View would not be the academy it is today without Phil’s input, drive and ambition for the students of Paulsgrove.

Progress award - Sponsored by: Nation Radio

Alison Spicer and Thomasina Bingley - Stamshaw Infant School

Thomasina Bingley and Alison Spicer are exceptional leaders at the school, promoting creativity and demonstrating a commitment to arts and culture. As proud winners of the prestigious Artsmark GOLD Award from Arts Council England, they have provided a superb curriculum offer, fostering rich opportunities and strong, ambitious commitment to a fully inclusive authentic cultural experience.

They motivate all staff, developing teacher confidence and encompassing their school vision where creativity underpins everything.

Outstanding contribution award - Sponsored by Mountjoy

Giri Nair - The Flying Bull Academy

Giri has worked at the school for 32 years and has had such a positive impact on children, families, and the next generation of teachers during this time. Her passion for education is infectious and her drive to improve outcomes for children is relentless. Giri believes that education and learning to read improves life chances for children. Giri welcomes parents/carers into her classroom to participate in her reading projects. She shows parents how to support their children with phonics and how to foster a lifelong love of books. Her approach is kind but firm, helping parents to see the collaborative role they play in supporting education.

Teachers enjoying The Teach Portsmouth Awards 2023

Lucy Ambache from Radio Solent hosted The Teach Portsmouth Awards 2023