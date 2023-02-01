Helen Reeder, who teaches at Medina Primary School in Portsmouth, joined teaching staff on a picket line at The Victory Primary School in Paulsgrove this morning. According to the union, roughly 85 per cent of schools across the country will be affected today industrial action.

Helen said: ‘We’ve all been on the picket line this morning and public support has been absolutely immense, it's been quite emotional actually. Unfortunately, Gillian Keegan hasn’t listened to us so far and talks broke down on Monday, but hopefully now she’ll see the reaction from teachers and how strongly they feel about this and hopefully then she’ll start to listen - and future strikes won’t need to go ahead.

Teachers are striking across the country today. Picture: Jordan Pettitt / PA

‘This isn't about a pay rise for teachers, this is about funding for schools. Our fight is not with headteachers, our fight is with the secretary of state and the government. Obviously we were grateful for the small pay rise that the government gave us but actually, in real terms it's a pay cut.

‘Schools can’t afford to give the teachers that pay rise which is why the NEU feels so strongly that this has got to be a fully funded pay rise so that funding in schools is not affected. More money needs to go into our schools.’

Helen also described how support staff are leaving the profession ‘in their droves’ and that teacher recruitment is struggling to meet demands.

She added: ‘The education system is in crisis.’

Today marks the first of seven strike days which could affect Hampshire over February and March.

In a video posted on Twitter yesterday evening, education secretary Gillian Keegan MP expressed she was ‘hugely disappointed’ by the NEU’s decision to strike.

She said: ‘The NEU previously said strike action is a last resort but this is clearly now not the case.