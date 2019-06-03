These are the most sought-after primary schools in Portsmouth based on April 2019 figures

The News has obtained figures to show which were the most popular primary schools with parents. The data looks at the most popular schools for new starters as well as the most popular “transition” schools – for those children whose original school did not provide Key Stage 2 education. These figures are based on data obtained from the application process which began November 5 2018 and can change subject to late applications and withdrawn applications. If a school was oversubscribed, each application was then matched against the individual school’s admission criteria to decide whether a place was offered. Once this process was completed some parents who matched the criteria of several schools may have been offered more than one school place. In this instance the preference order given by parents is used to allocate a place offer. By law, parents should be offered their highest preference place with remaining places returning to the allocation process.

#1 Starter school: Court Lane Infant Places available: 120. Number of parents applying as first choice in 2019: 12.

#1 Transition school: Court Lane Junior Available places: 120. Number of parents applying as first choice in 2019: 130.

#2 Starter school: Solent Infant Available places: 90. Number of parents applying as first choice in 2019: 11.

#2 Transition school: Craneswater Junior Available places: 120. Number of parents applying as first choice in 2019: 128.

