This is what a Portsmouth pupil was doing in Africa when her friends were opening their GCSE results

INSTEAD of opening her GCSE results, a Portsmouth High School pupil was helping to renovate a school in Africa.

Ruby Dale was one of eighteen Hampshire Scouts chosen to go on the trip and spent two years fundraising thousands of pounds to help a school in Uganda and supply a local hospital with a new water tank and mosquito nets.

The 16-year-old, who left for the trip on August 1, said: ‘We managed to not only clean, paint and decorate the ten classrooms making up the whole school but we also become Ugandan scouts, and were taught African dances, won two games of football against the Ugandan scouts and learned a great deal about the African culture.

‘As a result of our fundraising our troop was able to supply the local hospital with mosquito nets to help prevent the spread of malaria, supply and fit a new water tank, provide sanitary wear and blankets and even do some minor plumbing jobs in the hospital.’

The group also visited the Masai warriors, went on safari and visited an elephant and giraffe sanctuary.

Ruby added: ‘An unforgettable moment was stopping for lunch in our vans, and from behind us came a herd of elephants marching between the transport.

‘I will remember every moment of my time there forever and I would like to thank everyone that donated money towards the trip and made it possible for me to go and help lots of amazing people.’