This is when school places applications for Portsmouth will open

Parents are being urged to get online and apply for school places to make sure their children have the best chances of getting a spot.

The application window opens on Monday for children moving to junior school and secondary school.

Parents will have plenty of time to apply however Portsmouth City Council is urging them to make sure they do it before the following deadlines:

- For secondary school you have until midnight on Thursday, October 31.

- While for parents applying for places at junior school the deadline is midnight on January 15, 2020.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education, said: ‘I appreciate what a crucial decision this is, so I urge parents to apply online before the deadline otherwise there will be a real impact on the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school.

‘The online application process is quick and easy to use.’

Where applications cannot be made online for any reason, parents should come to the City Helpdesk in the Civic Offices for assistance.

There is an 'Information for Parents 2020/21' booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process which can be viewed online here .

Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to transfer to secondary school on March 2, 2020. Those that apply to transfer to junior school online, will be made an offer on Thursday, April 16, 2020.