Timetable malfunction at the University of Portsmouth

SOME students were left unsure of which lectures to attend after the University of Portsmouth’s electronic timetabling system malfunctioned.

A tweet sent out from the University of Portsmouth said: ‘The University are aware of timetabling issues and trying to sort the problem as a matter of urgency. Please keep checking the service status for further updates and contact your department if you need further assistance.’

The problem occurred after the timetabling system experienced an overnight software issue which has now been fixed.

The university said that measures were put in place to minimise disruption.

A spokesperson said: ‘The problem meant that for a few hours students couldn't access today's timetables electronically. The majority of student timetables don't change from week to week, and for the few who needed to confirm their timetable, staff at all of the five University student hubs across campus were on hand to help. Any students facing exams today were contacted individually to remind them.’

The university are reviewing what caused the issue to ‘ensure it doesn’t happen again’.