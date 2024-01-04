Staff at a nursery in Havant has been described as ‘warm and nurturing’ in its recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspection found that the nursery is a setting where ‘children feel safe and secure with their trusted adults’ and staff will provide children with reassurance if they are unsettled.

The Ofsted report said: “Children are keen to learn and they enjoy taking part in activities that capture their interests. For example, they eagerly take part in music and movement activities. Staff teach children to effectively manage risks in their play.

Tops Day Nurseries in Havant has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which took place on November 23, 2023.

"Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities have their needs met well. The special educational needs and disabilities coordinator ensures that staff provide children with the environment they need to succeed.”

Claire McQuilken, Deputy Manager and Katie Humphreys, Nursery Manager at Tops Havant said; “We are incredibly proud of our team and the children here at Tops Havant and the journey they have been on since we joined them 4 years ago.

"The report clearly shows what caring and nurturing bonds the entire team have with not only the children but also their extended families. For this we will be forever proud to be a part of the Tops Havant family”.