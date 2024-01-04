Tops Day Nurseries in Havant has received a Good Ofsted following its recent inspection
Tops Day Nurseries, located in Stockheath Lane, Havant, has received a good Ofsted rating following its inspection which took place on November 23, 2023.
The inspection found that the nursery is a setting where ‘children feel safe and secure with their trusted adults’ and staff will provide children with reassurance if they are unsettled.
The Ofsted report said: “Children are keen to learn and they enjoy taking part in activities that capture their interests. For example, they eagerly take part in music and movement activities. Staff teach children to effectively manage risks in their play.
"Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities have their needs met well. The special educational needs and disabilities coordinator ensures that staff provide children with the environment they need to succeed.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe, and staff members know what to do if there are any safeguarding concerns.
Claire McQuilken, Deputy Manager and Katie Humphreys, Nursery Manager at Tops Havant said; “We are incredibly proud of our team and the children here at Tops Havant and the journey they have been on since we joined them 4 years ago.
"The successes we have achieved including our recent Ofsted inspection are only possible thanks to the dedication of the staff and the support we receive from the families that use and have used Tops Havant over the years.
"The report clearly shows what caring and nurturing bonds the entire team have with not only the children but also their extended families. For this we will be forever proud to be a part of the Tops Havant family”.
The inspection found that there are some improvements that can be made to get the nursery an outstanding rating and this includes enhancing ‘staff's understanding of how to use their knowledge of what children know and can do to plan more precisely for their next steps in learning.’