Traffic restrictions to be put in place outside schools in Porchester and Waterlooville

Plans are progressing for the introduction of new traffic restrictions outside schools in Portchester and Waterlooville to improve highway safety and reduce congestion.
By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Dec 2023, 23:21 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 23:21 GMT
Photo showing a yellow warning sign with zig-zags saying School Keep Clear. Getty ImagesPhoto showing a yellow warning sign with zig-zags saying School Keep Clear. Getty Images
Hampshire County Council will be installing School Keep Clear markings in the coming weeks outside Portchester Community School, Cowplain School, Hart Plain Infant and Hart Plain Junior Schools ready for the start of the local enforcement schemes. Drivers who breach the restrictions will receive a Penalty Charge Notice issued at £70, reduced to £35, if paid within 21 days.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, Hampshire County Council’s cabinet lead for Universal Services including highways, said: “We are implementing new traffic enforcement measures at locations where evidence shows that existing restrictions, such as school ‘Keep Clear’ markings, banned turns or yellow box junctions, are being frequently ignored. The aim is to make these locations safer for all road users and to reduce congestion, with an expectation that driver compliance will improve over time. This has been made possible after the Government granted new powers, previously held only by the police, to enable local authorities to undertake civil enforcement of traffic restrictions with a fine.”

