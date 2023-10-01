University of Portsmouth employee recognised for outstanding contribution to the international education sector

Bobby and his wife Rozina with his PIEoneer award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2023’

Bobby Mehta, the Pro-Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement at the UoP, was one of three winners of a PIEoneer award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2023’.

The awards honour the very best in innovation and achievement across the whole of the global education industry.

The judges said Bobby is a remarkable example of someone who has helped shape and evolve the global education sector in a significant way, showing leadership, vision and dedication.

He has led and contributed to numerous projects and initiatives that have improved the quality, standards and attractiveness of UK education for international students.

Bobby said: “I have been very lucky to work in such a great industry for the whole of my career and any little I have done or given back still doesn't feel enough.

"In the years ahead, I will continue to try to do my little bit to ensure our industry continues to be the best it can be.

“I couldn't have achieved this success with the support of colleagues, partners, friends and family and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that I had the pleasure of working with across my career to date and for their contribution to achieving this award.

“As I recognised on the night, behind every success there is a women, or often women, and in my case over the last 20 years I have had the support and companionship of Rozina Mehta, my best friend and my wife, without whom I could not have done half the things I have.

"Without Rozina's support I would not have achieved what I have to receive this recognition.

“Whilst it was a great honour for me to receive this award, I dedicated this special occasion to the other important woman in my life, my princess, my daughter - Sarah - and I hope it inspires her to achieve her full potential and reach great heights.”

The PIEoneer Awards recognise individuals and organisations who are pushing professional standards, evolving their engagement or redefining the international student experience.

Bobby added: “As I look ahead I want to see our industry revolutionise, not evolve.

"I want to see us provide the best possible platforms and services to students across the globe to enable them access the best education and achieve all their dreams and ambitions.

"And, in doing so, be empowered to make the world a better place.”