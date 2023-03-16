Mimi Nwosu is one of 46 engineers included in the book Engineers Making a Difference: Inventors, Technicians, Scientists and Tech Entrepreneurs Changing the World, and How You Can Join Them.

Portsmouth graduate Mimi now works as a civil engineer for Heathrow Airport. She said: ‘It’s a massive honour to be one of the engineers profiled in this book. I hope all the young people reading it will be inspired by the various careers in engineering and encouraged to think big and explore innovative and creative ways to change the world.

‘Engineers play such a vital role in society in many industries and it’s great that this book will show the breadth, depth and diversity of an engineering career. The role of an engineer can be misunderstood, so we need to find more ways of sharing the work that engineers do, and this book is a great way to communicate that to young audiences.’

University of Portsmouth graduate Mimi Nwosu is one of 46 engineers included in the book ‘Engineers Making a Difference: Inventors, Technicians, Scientists and Tech Entrepreneurs Changing the World, and How You Can Join Them’, which was written to inspire teenagers to consider engineering as a career.

Mimi graduated in 2018. She was named one of the Top 50 Women in Engineering in the UK 2021 and won the Rising Star Award at the Institute of Civil Engineers London civil engineering awards.