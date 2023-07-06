News you can trust since 1877
University of Portsmouth seeks nominations for Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Excellence 2023

Community members are invited to nominate University of Portsmouth students, staff, graduates or other community members for the Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Excellence 2023.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

The awards celebrate and recognise all staff, students, alumni and members of the community who have made an exceptional contribution to the university, or who have had an impact on the local community through the university’s civic work.

Last year, two awards and nine commendations were granted for a range of achievements including setting up dental clinics for the homeless population of Portsmouth, and raising money for charity through student sports clubs.

University vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘The awards are a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on those who go above and beyond what is expected of them, not just within the university, but also the wider community.’

Award winner Janani Sivabalan with UoP Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith CBE at the 2022 ceremony. Janani went above and beyond her role to plan and execute dental clinics specifically for the homeless population of Portsmouth.Award winner Janani Sivabalan with UoP Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith CBE at the 2022 ceremony. Janani went above and beyond her role to plan and execute dental clinics specifically for the homeless population of Portsmouth.
Winners will be announced at a celebratory event held on November 28.

For more details on how to nominate go to port.ac.uk. Nominations must be received by Friday, October 13.

