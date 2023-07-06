The awards celebrate and recognise all staff, students, alumni and members of the community who have made an exceptional contribution to the university, or who have had an impact on the local community through the university’s civic work.

Last year, two awards and nine commendations were granted for a range of achievements including setting up dental clinics for the homeless population of Portsmouth, and raising money for charity through student sports clubs.

University vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘The awards are a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on those who go above and beyond what is expected of them, not just within the university, but also the wider community.’

Award winner Janani Sivabalan with UoP Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith CBE at the 2022 ceremony. Janani went above and beyond her role to plan and execute dental clinics specifically for the homeless population of Portsmouth.

Winners will be announced at a celebratory event held on November 28.