University of Portsmouth students start to move into delayed Stanhope House

Students stuck in hotel rooms have started to move into their delayed halls of residence.

University of Portsmouth students are now in Stanhope House, the 19-storey 256-bed tower that was only finished a month after term started.

Operator Prime Student Living has been moving the first 50 students into the Commercial Road £30m tower.

Those students have not been moved into their rented rooms but are instead in finished rooms.

One 18-year-old in her first year told The News: ‘(We’re) still not fully settled and we have to wait a few more weeks until we have our actual room.’

A university spokesman said it is concerned about the remaining students who have not yet been told they can move in.

‘Our primary concern remains the support and welfare of our students during this very difficult and stressful time,' a spokesman said.

‘Our Student Housing and Residence Life teams and the students’ union, will continue to provide support, guidance and advice for all students affected by this issue.’

Vice-chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith previously told The News he wanted his safety teams to check over the tower before students moved in.

The spokesman added: ‘We have been informed by a member of Prime Student Living staff at Stanhope House that around 50 students currently in temporary hotel accommodation will be given the opportunity to move in to Stanhope House this week.

‘PSL have refused to allow the university’s Residence Life team on site to provide welfare support to these students.’

Some students moved in on Wednesday.