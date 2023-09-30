Thousands of students have moved to the city to begin their journey as a university student.
The city consists of ten University of Portsmouth halls of residence all of which welcome thousands of students in each year – but starting university, wherever you study will set you back financially.
1. University of Portsmouth Halls
Here is how much it will cost to live in student accommodation at the University of Portsmouth. Photo: Google
2. Bateson Hall, Portsmouth
Bateson Hall has two options that students can pick from - a standard room and a large room. A standard room will cost £114 weekly, totalling £4,560 for the academic year. The large room will cost £128 so it will cost students £5,120 for the academic year. Photo: Google
3. Trafalgar Hall, Portsmouth
Trafalgar Hall has two options that students can pick from - a standard room and a studio room. A standard room will cost £143 weekly, totalling £5,720 for the academic year. The studio room will cost £168 so it will cost students £6,720 for the academic year. Photo: Google
4. Harry Law Hall, Portsmouth
Harry Law Hall has three options that students can pick from - a standard room, a studio room and a large studio room. A standard room will cost £149 weekly, totalling £5,960 for the academic year. The studio room will cost £168 so it will cost students £6,720 for the academic year. A large studio room will cost £175 per week, making it £7,000 for the year. Photo: Google