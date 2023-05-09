University of Portsmouth wins £3m government grant to reduce its carbon footprint

The Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme grant was awarded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and is delivered by Salix Finance. The grant will contribute to works to buildings on the university campus, including the library, Anglesea teaching building and student accommodation, Harry Law Halls.

The grant will enable the university to make a number of improvements to these buildings which make them more energy efficient and avoid the use of fossil fuels – reducing their carbon footprint. Upgrades will include replacing the current fossil-fuelled heating plants with all electric air source heat pumps powered by renewable electricity.

High impact fabric and efficiency improvements will also take place, such as replacing the original single glazing in the library and insulating the wall cavities in Anglesea building. New building management controls will ensure that energy use in the buildings can be more tightly controlled and adapt to the specific environment and temperature. In addition, old fluorescent lights will be replaced with newer more efficient LEDs.

The University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2665)

Bernie Topham, chief operating officer at UoP, said: ‘We have an ambitious target of becoming a climate positive university by 2030 and this guides every aspect of our operations – from development of our campus and environmentally friendly catering to sustainable corporate systems and procedures and, of course, our world leading research. This award is another big step in our journey to get there.’

Ian Rodger, director of programmes at Salix Finance, added: ‘We are delighted to be working with the University of Portsmouth on their decarbonisation journey driving down carbon emissions. The university is working hard to meet its ambitions to become a climate positive university by 2030 and we will be here to support them. “The university has already made significant progress and we look forward to the next step.’

