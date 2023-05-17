From left - Cllr Suzy Horton, Courteney Parker and Alison Perry

It is being rolled out after an initial trial resulted in two roles being filled at local schools.

Teach Portsmouth, a Portsmouth City Council (PCC) service, launched the trial which saw over 50 people attend five sessions, resulting in more applications for teaching assistant vacancies.

The scheme will now be rolled out to other schools who are exhibiting at the Teach Portsmouth Jobs and Opportunities Fair at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, May 22 (10am-2pm).

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at PCC, said: ‘There is an urgent need to encourage kind and compassionate people to support pupils in the classroom.

‘Teach Portsmouth has focused their efforts to recruit teaching assistants by organising information events.

‘Most people haven't attended a school since being a student - so this new taster scheme is the perfect opportunity to find out about careers in a school or college. Each taster session is designed to build confidence before people apply for a job.’

Taster sessions normally last no more than a few hours with each school supervising those who attend. The visit is restricted to meeting staff only with the opportunity to attend a short presentation about working at the school. There is no direct contact with pupils during the session.

Courteney Parker, who attended a taster session and now works as a teaching assistant at Trafalgar School, said: ‘The Teach Portsmouth event was extremely helpful as I was told about what opportunities were available in the city.

‘I knew I wanted to work in a secondary school but didn't know where to start.

‘Trafalgar School was exhibiting at the event and spoke about their taster sessions. I signed up and attended one the next day.

‘At the taster session, I met the team who I would work with - they were friendly and welcoming. We were told more information about the school and their job vacancies.

‘I was given a tour of the school and loved what I saw. It was everything I was looking for.

‘If you've been thinking about working in a school, I would highly recommend attending a taster session.’

Alison Perry, who became a volunteer at Penbridge School after attending a taster session, said: ‘As a parent, I have learned a lot about how children grow and develop, and the impact effective support and communication can have on their education.

‘As my children have grown, it has inspired me to help other children in a support role.

‘I had already begun to consider the possibility of becoming a teaching assistant, and when I saw that the Thinking Schools Academy Trust was offering a taster session, I jumped at the chance.

‘I have three children who go to schools run by the academy - so I have a huge appreciation for their work. I knew it was something I wanted to be part of.

‘I think volunteering is an incredibly inspiring thing to do. If anyone has the time it is very worthwhile and very positive for your mental health to know that you are making a difference to other people.’

