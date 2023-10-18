'This event will give you practical advice on how to become a teacher in Portsmouth' - Cllr Suzy Horton

Since the pandemic, there has been a reduction in the number of people applying for teacher training across primary and secondary schools, partly due to a lack of awareness of the different training routes that are available.

Teach Portsmouth's Love to Teach event, taking place next month, acts as a first step for people trying to navigate their training options.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, explained: "Teaching is a worthwhile profession that is both fulfilling and enriching.

"You might be looking at your first job after university or considering a career change, but it is often challenging to know where to turn when there is so much information out there.

"You might be looking at your first job after university or considering a career change, but it is often challenging to know where to turn when there is so much information out there.

"Teach Portsmouth's new Love to Teach event brings together training providers and local experts who can provide information on this very subject.

"If you are still undecided about joining the profession, this event will give you practical advice on how to become a teacher in Portsmouth."

Training providers will be exhibiting at the event, helping attendees understand what's on offer in the city. The National Careers Service will also be delivering a presentation on what loans, grants and bursaries are available to help fund teacher training.

Emma Cornish, from Portsmouth Primay school centred initial teacher training, said: "We, along with other training providers, have seen a decline in application numbers in recent years due to many factors.

"Some of which may be a lack of awareness about people's options and worries around pay and workload.

"Both training providers and schools are working hard to ensure staff wellbeing is front and centre of their decision making and a national increase in pay is coming soon.

"The future for teacher training looks bright."

While there are qualifications you will need to have to become a teacher, these are not required to attend the Love to Teach event on November 7 at Portsmouth Central Library (3pm- 5:30pm).

Mike Stoneman, deputy director, education at PCC, said: "There is an urgent requirement to train more people to become teachers in the city, ensuring pupils have the professionals they need to excel.

"The Portsmouth Education Partnership was created to signpost resources to support those into the profession as well as offer continuing professional development once they have joined.

"We continue to develop this programme through Teach Portsmouth's regular events."