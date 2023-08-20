UTC Portsmouth students beat the national average in their A-level results

Principal James Doherty with three students, L-R - Alex Higson, Mieszko Polak, Alex Germain, who have all secured places at Oxford or Cambridge. Picture by Matt Scott-Joynt

More than a third of all grades awarded to students at the Hilsea-based college were A*-A, above the national average of 27 per cent. Pass rates have also remained high with top grades and 100 per cent pass rate in some of the hardest subjects to pass including A-level further maths, biology, chemistry and English.

Students undertaking the Extended Certificate and Extended Diploma in engineering alongside also did exceptionally well, with both courses enjoying a 100 per cent pass rate and consistently strong results.

As in previous years, university is the most popular option for next steps with around 53 per cent of the year group choosing that route; 32 per cent have opted for a Russell Group university as their first choice and 7 per cent Oxford or Cambridge. The college has three students heading to Oxford and Cambridge this year on a variety of courses from computer science to engineering and natural sciences. There are also a number heading towards medical careers via university.

The opportunities secured for higher and degree apprenticeships are also really impressive with many students heading to opportunities with the college’s employer partners including; BAE Systems, Royal Navy, Carnival and Airbus. Others have secured fantastic opportunities with big name companies including Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Kenwood, Atkins and ProDrive.

Principal at UTC Portsmouth James Doherty said: “I am so proud to see the results and destinations of this lovely group of students, a large proportion of whom have been with us for the past four years.

“As a college, we focus on providing opportunities for our students to leave us with more than just great grades as we know this is how they achieve the fantastic destinations we are all so proud of. Seeing what this cohort has achieved proves with hard work as well as taking advantage of all the other exciting opportunities that the college offers, they can achieve anything.”