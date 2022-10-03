Veritable feast of goods and bottles collected by schoolpupils for harvest festival drive in aid of day centre
SCHOOLPUPILS secured a bumper harvest in aid of a Liphook day centre.
Children from Highfield and Brookham Schools brought canned goods, packets, bottles, jars and fresh produce for the annual Harvest Festival service.
The goods - as well as a donation of £328.10, collected at the school’s seasonal service - have now been safely received by Liphook Day Centre.
Highfield head Suzannah Cryer, who delivered the goods with her husband Bob, said: ‘The school has a wonderful longstanding association with Liphook Day Centre, such as our choir performing for residents on the run up to Christmas each year, and we are delighted to continue that special friendship.
‘The centre relies entirely on donations in order to help support, provide companionship and feed so many in this area who may otherwise miss out on hot meals and company.
‘It provides a pertinent reminder of our duty as schools to encourage our children to look out for and consider how they might best help others less fortunate.’