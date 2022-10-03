Children from Highfield and Brookham Schools brought canned goods, packets, bottles, jars and fresh produce for the annual Harvest Festival service.

The goods - as well as a donation of £328.10, collected at the school’s seasonal service - have now been safely received by Liphook Day Centre.

Highfield head Suzannah Cryer, who delivered the goods with her husband Bob, said: ‘The school has a wonderful longstanding association with Liphook Day Centre, such as our choir performing for residents on the run up to Christmas each year, and we are delighted to continue that special friendship.

Highfield head Suzannah Cryer and her husband Bob load up the goodies headed for Liphook Day Centre.

‘The centre relies entirely on donations in order to help support, provide companionship and feed so many in this area who may otherwise miss out on hot meals and company.