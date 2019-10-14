Video shows children hiding under tables during lockdown at Fareham school

A video taken from inside a school that was put in lockdown shows children hiding under tables.

The footage was recorded by a pupil at The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham this afternoon.

Screenshot of video showing children hiding under tables during Fareham school lockdown

The school was put under lockdown after two knives were reported missing from a classroom.

In the video, which has been modified to protect the identity of the student who filmed it, it shows pupils hiding under tables in a classroom during the incident.

A voice can be heard saying: ‘All on lockdown, we are so scared, literally everybody is under the table.’

The school posted an update on Facebook this afternoon saying that they were carrying out searches of students’ bags.

It read: ‘LOCKDOWN UPDATE: All students are safe and well. We will be releasing them at the end of the day once systematic bag searches have been completed.

‘A further update will follow.’

Police were called by Henry Cort and a spokeswoman for the force said: ‘We were called by a member of staff at Henry Cort Community College this afternoon after two knives had gone missing from a classroom.

‘Advice was given and the school had already made proportionate and reasonable steps to deal with the situation.

‘No report of a crime was made.’

Parents have been critical of the way Henry Cort has handled keeping parents and students informed about the lockdwon.

A message sent out by the school this afternoon simply said: ‘We are in lockdown, please do not contact the college to keep our phone lines clear. We will update you as soon as we can. Kind regards Henry Cort.’

However one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘So disappointed with how this has been dealt with.

‘We have had no communication from the school and there was minimal information given to the children.

‘Their first email informing us was that the school was in lockdown and saying please do not call as they want to keep the lines clear.

‘Then children messaging us to say they are scared etc then the video of course any parents natural reaction, especially given the world we live in today, is to want to know their children and safe and do what they can.’

‘I am emailing the governing body along with other parents to put in a serious complaint and cause of concern.’

The Henry Cort Community College was approached by The News about the incident but the school said it was unable to comment on the lockdown.