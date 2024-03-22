Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Village Montessori Nursery School in Rowland's Castle has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on February 20, 2024. The previous inspection took place on September 18, 2023 and it found that the setting, located in Rowland's Castle Village Hall, was inadequate. Since the first inspection, the nursery has made 'significant improvements' and 'the manager gathers essential information from parents during home visits.' As a result, the information is shared with members of staff so that they have a good understanding of the children's interests and personalities.

The report said: "Children arrive happy and ready to learn. They show curiosity as they explore the activities that staff provide. For example, older children enjoy creating artwork with different textures and materials. Younger children snuggle up with staff and enjoy sharing stories together. This supports children to become fully engaged in their learning and development.

"The manager has made significant improvements to the nursery since their last inspection. She has made effective improvements to staff meetings and supervision sessions. For instance, staff now have regular opportunities to reflect on their practice. Staff feel well supported in their roles and have built an effective team. This has greatly improved staff morale and the outcomes for children."

The special educational needs coordinator has had effective training which means that she can understand when a child may need some additional help. She also works alongside parents and guardians to make targeted progress in order to make sure that all pupils have the best chance at getting good grades.

The report added: "Staff provide children with opportunities to develop their independence skills. For example, they encourage children to put on their weather suits and wellies before going outside. Children wash their hands before mealtimes and wipe their own noses. This prepares children for their eventual move to school.

"Partnership with parents is effective. Staff know the children and their families very well. They invite parents to share key words in children's home language. Staff regularly share information with parents about the nursery and their children's progress."

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is an 'open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.'