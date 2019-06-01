Warsash beach clean collects almost a tonne of rubbish

BUSINESSES around Warsash Bay have been doing their bit for the environment by taking part in a beach clean.

The event was organised by Hana Blackburn, business development manager at local firm, Footprint.

Helen Sarimanolis-Selby and husband Paul Selby with their children, Ethan, 12, and Megan, 8.

Hana said: ‘While Warsash is not the worst affected area there is still a problem with litter being left. Ultimately plastics end up in the food chain and can end up on our dinner plate. We all want to enjoy nice areas but they won’t stay nice for very long if we don’t do something about it.’

Hana has been pleased by the support received from other businesses.

‘All the local businesses have shown their support by putting up posters and making a commitment to take part,’ she said.

Footprint director and colleague, Elaine Huggett, added: ‘The local pub, sailing club, Waitrose and Sainburys have all been involved. In total we have had around 250 volunteers taking part and have collected 78 bags of rubbish weighing almost a tonne.’

Left to right - Sophia Crowther, aged 7, alongside Lexi Adams, aged 6.

Hana believes the event has brought the community together with many families and children having taken part.

Sophia Crowther, aged 7, said: ‘It is good to remove the litter as animals can get caught up in the plastic and die.’

Fellow picker, Lexi Adams, aged 6, added: ‘Animals such as birds can eat the plastics and become unwell.’

Items recovered included a tyre, plastic straws, part of a shoe, deodrant cans and foam.

Ethan Sarimanolis-Selby, 12, commented: ‘It is not right to leave this type of stuff on the beach. People need to be responsible and put it in bins or take it home.’

Mum Helen, added: ‘It’s important to get children involved as it’s their future at stake.’

Fareham Council have also shown their support for the initiative by providing litter pickers, gloves and plastic bags.

‘The council have agreed to collect all the waste and to dispose of it,’ added Hana.

After the success of the first beach clean, Hana now hopes to carry out similar events every three months.