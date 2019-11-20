We Can Do It awards 2019: Best Garden - Brockhurst Primary School

PUPILS may come and go, but the work they have done to transform their school garden will remain forever.

Marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, students at Brockhurst Junior School in Gosport created a poppy garden, marking the sacrifice made by Gosport service personnel during the conflict.

The Poppy Path at Brockhurst Junior School. Picture: Keith Woodland (020219-1)

The garden includes hundreds of hand-painted pebbles in the shape of a poppy – with ‘1918-2018’ written in the middle.

This new school garden and the meaning behind it is what swayed judges of The News’ We Can Do It awards to present Brockhurst Junior School with the prize for Best Garden.

It was the culmination of a school project on the First World War, which gave all school pupils the chance to learn more about Gosport’s rich armed forces history.

The school is well-known for taking in a high number of children in armed forces families.

Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians collected the award on behalf of the school.

He said: ‘I’ve been to Brockhurst Junior School quite a few times and they are very proud to support children from forces families.

‘On behalf of the school I’m very grateful to accept the award.

‘The garden they have created is absolutely beautiful, and thoroughly deserving of an award.

‘There are so many wonderful things that go on across The News’ patch, and so it’s nice to shout about the good things that are happening in Gosport.’