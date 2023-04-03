GVA CEO Kay Hallsworth (left) and Community Engagement Manager Jacky Charman with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth at last year's Portsmouth Pride

The event will see Britain’s most inspirational and selfless people come together to honour the nation’s rich tapestry, celebrating individuals and groups from grassroots communities.

The prestigious black-tie event, held in Liverpool’ Anglican Cathedral on September 15, recognises nominees in their respective fields of diversity, including age, disability, gender, race, faith, religion and sexual orientation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay Hallsworth, GVA Chief Executive Officer, explained: ‘Inclusion and equity of access to community is at the core of our work ethic.

Members of ‘Community Spirit’, GVA’s Supported Volunteering group for local adults with additional needs

‘We strive to support the whole of our local community, especially those who are at risk of marginalisation due to factors that impact their ability to engage with us.

‘We are responsible for trying to ensure we are accessible and inclusive to all, including our staff. Our community engagement work centres around ‘Bringing Gosport Together’ and we know that “together, we are stronger.”’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We need to embrace and celebrate everyone in Gosport and ensure that this work is not just about box ticking, but about real people in our Borough and beyond.

‘We must be leaders and role models across all parts of the community we engage with and promote positive change going forward.’

The UK’s largest diversity awards have attracted a growing list of supporters, including Adam Hills, Graham Norton and Katie Piper.

Sir Lenny Henry CBE, a past year’s winner of the Celebrity of the Year gong, said: ‘Diversity to me means involving everybody without any discrimination; it means having integrated groups in society, it means fairness and total inclusion, and that’s what the National Diversity Awards are about.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Diversity Awards receives over 60,000 nominations and votes annually and the 2023 event will be the 12th edition.