Wrestling teacher Karl Atlas steps back into the ring for fundraiser for Denmead Junior School

Carl Restall began running wrestling fundraisers for new IT equipment for Denmead Junior School last year, and now he is planning his biggest event to date.

The school has previously hosted the once-a-term Hex Pro events, but has been hampered by the limited space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horndean Technology College’s Barton Hall holds more than 400 people and Hex Pro are hoping to fill it to capacity. The event will be headlined by a six-man match for the brand-new championship belt.

Mr Restall will be in action as his alter-ego Karl Atlas who looks to end a 20-year feud with rival Steve Luthor, supported by an undercard featuring the best local talent.

It takes place on Saturday, April 8, doors 6pm. Tickets £10, or £15 for a front row ticket with special meet and greet access. Go to ticketstripe.com/hexapril.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad