Young people aged up to 21 can now sign up for the annual Sir William Dupree & Phyllis Loe Chess Tournament, set to take place on April 11 and 12 at Portsmouth High School.

Applicants must either have been born in Portsmouth, live in or schooled in Portsmouth, have played chess for Portsmouth or the Portsmouth & District chess league, or live in or are schooled on the Isle of Wight.

This includes the surrounding areas of Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, Havant and Waterlooville.

Hosted by Portsmouth High School and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation, this tournament aims to encourage chess playing for young people in and around Portsmouth.

The tournament is named after Sir William Dupree and Phyllis Loe, both former mayors of Portsmouth.

Sir William Thomas Dupree, an English brewer, became manager of the Simonds brewery in Portsmouth in the early 1890s and later left to set up his own business, Portsmouth United Breweries. He was Mayor of Portsmouth twice in the early 1900s.

Councillor Phyllis Loe was Lord Mayor of Portsmouth in 1972.

For details of sections and timings and an entry form, contact Lucinda Webb at [email protected]

