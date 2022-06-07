Tops Day Nurseries took part in the event, which is held annually in May and organised by The Federation of Children’s Book Groups.

Tops Southsea celebrated Share-a-Story month by focusing on storytime with the children.

The children loved reading ‘The Three Billy Goats Gruff’ and even had some props to help build their imagination.

Children at Tops Southsea listen to The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Tops Portsmouth also celebrated Share-a0Story month by reading Walking through the Jungle by Stella Blackstone, which teaches children actions, animal sounds and exotic settings around the world.

The children also read a family favourite We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’, by Michael Rosen. They had different props and toys so that they could fully experience what was happening in the books.

Katarzyna Stunt, regional manager, said: ‘Storytelling should be an amazing experience for every child.

Young readers at Tops Portsmouth.

‘It is a very important and crucial part of the daily routine where the children are exposed to the written materials, and it must be attractive and exciting.

‘Storytelling time should be celebrated and be very special, it should be well-prepared activity by the teacher so the children can fully enjoy the experience.

‘One of the main tasks of the Early Years is to build a love for literacy and help the children to build their imagination.

‘The skilful storyteller will know how to create the opportunity for each child to fully experience and at the same time challenge and develop their skills.