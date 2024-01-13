Matt Macey is back at Fratton Park for a second spell. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s disappointing loss at Cheltenham has heralded one change for their Fratton Park return.

Christian Saydee comes in for Gavin Whyte as 12th-placed Leyton Orient venture to the south coast for this afternoon’s clash.

Whyte drops to the bench as his frustrating time with the Blues continues, having replaced the injured Alex Robertson in the starting line-up last weekend.

Elsewhere, Matt Macey is among the substitutes after returning for a second spell with the Blues.

The goalkeeper arrived as a free agent on Friday, joining for the remainder of the campaign, and replaces Ryan Schofield as the number two.

Macey’s inclusion represents the only change to the 18-man squad which suffered the 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham.

Meanwhile, Josh Martin keeps his place on the bench having signed a new deal on Friday.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Pack, Saydee, Kamara, Bishop, Lane.