Pete Sanderson and Dan Mortimer have raised around £2,500 for the Friends Fighting Cancer charity with a 12-hour coaching challenge. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Portchester resident has become well known for his fundraisers in the area over the last few years.

This year, along with friend Dan Mortimer, Sanderson co-hosted a 12-hour football coaching marathon.

Initially due to be held at AFC Portchester FC, it was moved at short notice - due to the weather forecast - to an indoor venue.

Fareham Leisure Centre gave the pair free use of their sportshall, with coaching starting at 7am.

The first hour saw adults who have taken part in football tournaments with Sanderson and Mortimer take part.

The rest of the coaching event was for youngsters, some of whom took part in more than just one hour-long slot.

All monies raised will be donated to Friends Fighting Cancer, a cause close to both Sanderson and Mortimer’s hearts as they have played in recent FFC fundraising tournaments.

Sanderson has previously been featured in The News for a variety of challenges, most of which have involved running.

His first, during the initial national lockdown in 2020, saw him complete the marathon distance just by running and down the road where he lives.

He has raised money for AFC Portchester youth teams, the town’s Food Pantry and FFC.

Asked if he had anything else planned, Sanderson said: ‘I might take a year off.

‘But knowing me, if somebody came to me and said they had an idea, I’d probably say yes!’

Waterlooville-based Mortimer, who came up with the idea of the 12-hour coaching challenge, first got involved with FFC after going on a stag do five years ago.

‘I was told at the start that I would make friends for life, and it’s true,’ he revealed.

‘I’ve done a lot of things in football over the last 25 years, but getting involved with FFC is the best thing I’ve ever done.

‘I’ve been coaching for over 20 years, so it just made sense to incorporate raising money with something I enjoy doing.’

Mortimer has played in the annual FFC tournament - where teams are named in memory of a loved one who has passed away due to cancer - in recent years.

This year he played for Team Steadman, in memory of Andy Steadman, who was vice chairman of Hayling United when Mortimer played for the club.

