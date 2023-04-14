NHS England figures show 14,594 patients visited A&E at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust - QA Hospital, in other words - in March.

That was a rise of 13% on the 12,929 visits recorded during February, and 12% more than the 13,029 patients seen in March 2022.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in March 2021, there were 10,530 visits to QA A&E.

Elsewhere, 2,456 patients visited minor injury units at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust in March.

That was a rise of 15% on the 2,144 visits recorded during February, and 41% more than the 1,747 patients seen in March 2022.

The Southern Health Trust includes the hospitals in Gosport, Fareham and Petersfield.

Jessica Morris, Nuffield Trust fellow, said the data depicts a ‘troublesome situation for NHS recovery’ as junior doctor strikes caused disruptions last week.

She said: ‘There is also a risk that the people who need treatment most urgently are not being effectively prioritised and this could lead to worsening conditions and a greater need for care further down the line.’

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 13% compared to February, but a similar number as seen during March 2022.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 39,671 in March, up 13% from 34,976 in February but down 27% from a record 54,532 in December 2022.

Saoirse Mallorie, senior analyst at The King’s Fund think tank said: ‘These figures also demonstrate that accident and emergency departments continue to be under real strain, with over 10% of people spending more than 12 hours in A&E in February.’

She added: ‘Bringing down waiting times and making it easier for people to access treatment will need a long term approach from politicians and national leaders.’

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director for England, said: ‘The last few months have been demanding for the NHS as record numbers of patients have come forward for care on top of hugely disruptive strike action.

At Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust last month, there were 1,944 booked appointments, up from 1,637 in February.

Also, 1,780 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 12% of patients.